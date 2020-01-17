Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 916,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,964. Yeti has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Yeti’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock worth $70,736,627. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

