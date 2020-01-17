Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) shares rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.97, approximately 9,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

Y has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a market cap of $273.73 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

