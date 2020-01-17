XP Power (LON:XPP) PT Raised to GBX 3,350 at Peel Hunt

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPP. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,330 ($43.80) target price for the company.

LON XPP opened at GBX 3,600 ($47.36) on Monday. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,240 ($42.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,034 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,546.79. The firm has a market cap of $692.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

