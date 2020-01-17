WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,455. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in WPP by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 659,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WPP by 13.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 613,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,622,000 after acquiring an additional 75,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 30.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.