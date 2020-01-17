Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,503,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.86. 717,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $413,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,129,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.