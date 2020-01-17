WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.91 million.WNS also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $70.01. 16,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. WNS has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.