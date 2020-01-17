WM Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Trading Down 0.3%

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 3,178 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSF)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.