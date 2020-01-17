WIZBL (WBL) Price Reaches $0.0017

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $253,556.00 and approximately $852.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WIZBL has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.03317511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00201950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

