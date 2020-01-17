WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.07

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)
WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.
