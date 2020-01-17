WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.07

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

