Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 5,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Wipro by 1,363.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

