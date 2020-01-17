Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 8,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

