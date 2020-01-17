Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTFC. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 8,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.
In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.
Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.