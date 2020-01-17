Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after acquiring an additional 177,769 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.67. 15,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,409. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.41.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

