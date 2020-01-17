Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. 6,574,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

