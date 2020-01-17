William Blair Comments on Icon Plc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICLR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.56.

Shares of ICLR opened at $175.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. Icon has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,984,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 7.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 372,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at about $76,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.