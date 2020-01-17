WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $31,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.