Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 4,527 ($59.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,765.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

