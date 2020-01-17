Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 142.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 652,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $10,739,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,490. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

