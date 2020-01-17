Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $142,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,818 shares in the company, valued at $18,366,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $1,900,638. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,526,591,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $301,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

