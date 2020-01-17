Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on WABC shares. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,759 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $6,703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

