Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Issues Earnings Results

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.05. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.99. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WABC shares. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

