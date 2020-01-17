West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Shares Down 6.7%

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 424,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,757% from the average session volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on West Red Lake Gold Mines from $0.39 to $0.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

