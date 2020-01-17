Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,249. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.46 and its 200 day moving average is $274.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.