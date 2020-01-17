Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.86. 79,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.61. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $147.24 and a 12-month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total transaction of $493,214.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

