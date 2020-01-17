Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Rudd International Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.46.

LOW stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 259,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,660. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.