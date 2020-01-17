Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.69 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

