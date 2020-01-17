Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of HON traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.26. 82,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

