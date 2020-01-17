Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.87. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $177.27 and a 12-month high of $287.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

