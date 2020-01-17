Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

TIF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,753. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

