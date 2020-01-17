Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,309 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,164,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,103,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

