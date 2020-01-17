Wells Fargo & Co Increases JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,078,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.