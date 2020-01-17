Wells Fargo & Co Increases GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $60.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $35,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in GrubHub by 30.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GrubHub by 14.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrubHub by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in GrubHub by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

