Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Underweight

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.70. 3,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,182. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,595.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,177 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,239,000. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 715,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 360,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

