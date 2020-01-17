Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 8,866 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,866 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Paychex worth $47,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $33,286,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

PAYX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 14,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.