Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 8,084 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,084 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.55% of ANSYS worth $119,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 146.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,352. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.90 and a 200-day moving average of $226.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.52 and a 12 month high of $266.91.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.