Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 621.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,928,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 139.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2,004.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 102,039 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,355. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

