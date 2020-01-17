Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.79. 989,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

