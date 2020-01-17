Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 749 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.47. 1,882,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.96 and a fifty-two week high of $330.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

