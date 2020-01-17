Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.6% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $73,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 166.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. The company had a trading volume of 281,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,500. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average of $194.88. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

