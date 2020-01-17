Welch & Forbes LLC Has $40.35 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $40,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after buying an additional 294,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. 10,637,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

