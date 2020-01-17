Welch & Forbes LLC Has $23.78 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $23,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ball by 39.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. 33,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,475. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $629,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $984,762.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,057,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,610. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

