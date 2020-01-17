Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,242,000 after buying an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 215.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,782,000 after purchasing an additional 542,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11,831.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 450,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,688,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,184 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. 95,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

