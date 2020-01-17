Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.20% of Autoliv worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

