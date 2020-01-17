Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,329 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.30% of SP Plus worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after buying an additional 156,491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 587,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $234,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.35 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

