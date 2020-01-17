Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 4,570 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $232.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $163.06 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

