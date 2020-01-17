Wedbush Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target decreased by Wedbush to in a research report released on Monday.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.86.

NYSE:AAP opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $130.09 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after purchasing an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,464,000 after acquiring an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 390,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

