Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 816 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

NYSE:O opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

