Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Insiders sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 in the last ninety days. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VST stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,160.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

