Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN opened at $208.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.24 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.18.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

