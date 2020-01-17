Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $561,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 398.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.30. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.5755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

