Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,442.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,359.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,250.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

